Tottenham in fight with Chelsea over Andre Onana’s signature

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

It has been suggested that after Hugo Lloris’ woeful performances this season, Spurs have opted to replace the Frenchman by signing a new shot-stopper this summer.

The North London club have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Dean Henderson, David Raya, Alex Meret and Jordan Pickford being among them. However, Onana is now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Tottenham are showing an interest in Onana and could make a concrete approach to lure the Cameroonian to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

The report further claims that having signed the player at the beginning of this season, the Nerazzurri don’t want to let their star man leave just yet but if they receive at least £31m offer from the likes of Tottenham, then they could consider cashing in.

Battle

However, Calciomercato says that purchasing Onana won’t be straightforward for Spurs as city rivals Chelsea are also plotting a summer swoop for the Inter Milan star.

It has been suggested that after struggling to find regular first-team football this season, Edouard Mendy is looking to move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of this season. So, it appears Chelsea are exploring the market to replace the Senegal international and have identified Onana as a serious target.

The Inter star, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is an excellent shot-stopper, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air and also can play the sweeper-keeper role.

The 27-year-old is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class goalkeeper going forward. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Chelsea if either club manage to get a deal done this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham or Chelsea opt to formalise their interest in signing the Cameroon international if he eventually leaves Giuseppe Meazza at the end of this season.