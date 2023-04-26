Man Utd ready to pay release clause of Dominik Livakovic

Manchester United are ready to trigger the release clause of Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sportske Novosti.

The online news portal claims the Red Devils want to bring the Croatia international to Old Trafford and are prepared to pay the £8.9m (€10m) release clause at the end of the season.

Man Utd are expected to sell Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, while Tom Heaton and Jack Butland are deemed not good enough to compete for the No.1 spot.

Heaton moved to United in 2021 on a free transfer from Aston Villa but has failed to make an impact at the club. The England shot-stopper has made just three first team appearances and conceded three goals in the process.

Butland’s move to United in January came as a surprise to many as he had struggled to command a starting berth at Crystal Palace. He was tipped to provide competition to David de Gea but the 30-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the club.

It is reported that he is set to sign a pre-contract deal which will see him become Rangers’ first signing of the summer, hence the need for Man United to bolster their goalkeeping department at the end of the season.

De Gea is said to be close to signing a new deal with Man Utd but Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a goalkeeper to provide competition to the Spain international and Livakovic is seemingly on his radar.

According to Sportske Novosti, Galatasaray, Villarreal, and Real Sociedad are also showing an interest in Livakovi but Man Utd are prepared to meet his £9m release clause to get a deal done swiftly.

Livakovi was one of the standout goalkeepers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping Croatia to finish third after beating Morocco 2-1 in Qatar. He featured in all the games for his country as they knocked out tournament favourites Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals.

The 28-year-old has been with Dinamo Zagreb since 2016 and has played 278 games for the Croatian giants and kept 128 clean sheets. This season, he has made 44 appearances across all competitions as Dinamo sit at the summit of the Croatian Football League with 67 points after 30 matches played so far.

