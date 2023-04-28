Man Utd and Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus dreams of playing in the Premier League

Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus could leave the Dutch giants amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has been chased by some of the top Premier League clubs for a while, but he could be in demand in the summer transfer window after enjoying a breakthrough season for Ajax where he managed 18 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Everton were heavily interested in signing him last summer but they couldn’t lure him away. After a fantastic World Cup outing in Qatar, the Ghana international is being targeted by top Premier League clubs like Arsenal and United, but Romano says there’s nothing concrete at the moment.

The left-footed versatile winger, however, dreams of playing in the Premier League, and Romano suggests that it’s an “open situation” and that he will be one to watch out for in the summer transfer window.

In his column for Caughtoffside, Romano wrote:

“I think it’s an open situation for Mohammed Kudus, things could happen. I’m not aware of anything concrete at this stage with Man United or Arsenal; but he always had the dream to play in Premier League so the situation will be one to watch in the summer.”

Another Ajax star at Old Trafford?

Kudus has a contract at the club until 2025 and it will require a high transfer fee to lure him away. If he moves to United, he will be reunited with his former manager, Erik ten Hag, and his former teammate Antony. He is blessed with pace and shooting and could play either on the right-hand side or as a creative midfielder at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are choc-a-bloc with talented attacking midfielders in their ranks, and players like Emile Smith-Rowe are struggling to get games. Nevertheless, there is always room for quality players in the side, but he is likely to be used on a rotational basis behind Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka should he move to the north London club.

Kudus joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland for around £8 million in the summer of 2020, and he has become one of the most coveted young players in Europe. He has impressed in the Champions League this season, and it won’t be a big surprise if either Arsenal or United make a formal move for him this summer.