Chelsea leading Man Utd in race to sign Andre Onana

According to Tuttosport (via FC Inter News), Chelsea are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

The Cameroon star signed for the Nerazzurri from Ajax on a free transfer last summer. He has been exceptional in goal, keeping 16 clean sheets from just 34 games.

Despite this, Inter are willing to sell him for a huge capital gain and Tuttosport claim that Chelsea are currently ahead of Man United in the pursuit of the 27-year-old.

The same outlet report that the Serie A outfit won’t accept offers less than £44 million for the keeper.

Quality

Chelsea started the season with Edouard Mendy as their first-choice goalkeeper but Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the preferred choice in goal since the World Cup break.

The Spaniard has been decent between the sticks but he has been vulnerable when it comes to stopping long-range shots. He has also been reluctant to making high claims.

The London giants will want an upgrade on the duo this summer and Onana would be the perfect signing. The Cameroonian is a strong ball-playing keeper with terrific mobility.

He has also impressed with his excellent reflexes in goal. Man United have also been credited with an interest in the keeper but Chelsea will feel they have the upper hand.

At United, David de Gea has been an assured starter in goal for the past 12 years and talks are currently ongoing with the 32-year-old over a new long-term contract.

It is unlikely that Onana will accept a back-up role to leave Inter this summer and this should put Chelsea in the driving seat to land his signature ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Inter have set a price tag of £44 million for the shot-stopper. It is a reasonable price for a player of his calibre but Chelsea will be hoping to agree a long-term payment plan.