Chelsea eye move for PSG star Neymar

Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Neymar’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a potential summer move, as per Football Insider.

The 31-year-old Brazilian would be a marquee signing for the club and the Blues have a long-term interest in the former Barcelona star.

Football Insider claims that PSG are looking to overhaul their squad in the summer transfer window, and are ready to sell the South American at the end of the season.

Neymar – who scored 359 club career goals so far – joined PSG in 2017 and has been one of their top players over the years. He has been ruled out since February due to an ankle injury, but still managed 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The Brazilian has a contract at PSG until 2025, worth a staggering £620,000-a-week, and he has the option to extend the deal up to 2027. However, PSG want a sea-change approach in their quest to land the Champions League and consider selling a number of their star players, including Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Our view: No way!

Chelsea have endured a frustrating 2022-23 season and despite spending over £600 million in the past two windows, the squad is nowhere near good enough.

A new manager is expected to arrive shortly and there could be a change in the transfer policy. To comply with the financial fair play rules, the Blues need to sell players in order to make fresh investments, but signing Neymar doesn’t make sense.

The Chelsea owners must realise that they need to stop throwing money to buy success, rather they have to come up with a model that will give them stability for years to come.

Appointing Mauricio Pochettino is probably a step in the right direction. The Argentine is someone who can develop an identity within the club and who loves to work with young talents. Neymar is a world-class player, no doubt, but the Blues should steer clear and focus on developing a squad for long-term success.

