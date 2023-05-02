Chelsea interested in Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto

Chelsea are 16th in the Premier League table for goals (30) this season, so Javier Parra Peña of Fichajes says they’ll rectify their problems in the final third when the summer transfer window opens. The Blues have spent £540m on new players since Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the club, so Chelsea will sell deadwood to make back the money wasted.

Some of the money will go towards new recruits and Wilfried Gnonto is one of many players on their radar. The 19-year-old joined Leeds United from FC Zurich last summer and has gone on to make 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals with four assists. And although Gnonto is a new signing with four years remaining on his contract, he could leave Leeds if they’re relegated.

Leeds could struggle to keep Gnonto

The Yorkshire outfit have only 30 points from 34 games and are coming off the back of four defeats from their last five, so Gnonto could be one of many players on his way out if they fail to stay up. The Italian international can operate on either flank and as a makeshift striker, so he’d be a versatile option for Chelsea.

The Blues desperately need a player who can provide goals. They’ve failed to score in six of their last seven games in all competitions, while the form of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic has fallen off a cliff. Ziyech hasn’t scored in the league this season while Pulisic only has one goal, so it’s no surprise Chelsea want to replace the pair.

Gnonto has contributed six goals in 13 league starts while creating one chance per game on average, making one successful dribble per game and making more than one tackle per game. He’s also averaged just shy of two crosses per game too, so it’s easy to see why clubs would be keen on the youngster.