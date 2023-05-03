Man Utd in picture to sign AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori

According to Italian website Calciomercato.it, Manchester United are in the picture to sign AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori in the next transfer window.

Tomori has been a key player for the Milan giants in central defence but Calciomercato.it claim that his future could be doubtful at the end of the campaign.

As per the report, the Serie A club could consider the sale of Tomori for £44-53 million if they are unable to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The same outlet claim that Man United are particularly interested in signing the English defender.

Quality

United brought in Lisandro Martinez to strengthen their central defence last summer and they could invest on another top-class centre-back before next season.

When fit and available, Varane and Martinez have been the regular starters for manager Erik ten Hag with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire occupying the bench.

A move for Tomori this summer could mean that they could offload either Lindelof or Maguire. Both players have been linked with possible departures this summer.

Tomori would be a good signing for United. The former Chelsea man has developed leaps and bounds since his switch away from Stamford Bridge just over two years ago.

He has improved with his concentration and distribution in and around the box. He has become a more physical centre-back, winning key challenges in his half.

Tomori may not be a guaranteed starter for United next season but he could cement his spot in the long term, given Raphael Varane’s injury record during his career.

The ex-Real Madrid man has never completed a full campaign without picking up injuries and this could open up a spot for Tomori who may want to redeem himself.

Tomori did not get a fair chance at Chelsea after his breakthrough in 2019 and he could be tempted to accept a fresh Premier League challenge with their league rivals.