Tottenham pushing to get deal done for James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘pushing’ to get a deal done for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison but face competition from Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

Maddison is likely to leave Leicester in the summer transfer window irrespective of where the club finishes at the end of the season.

Spurs are planning a massive squad overhaul in the summer and they think £60m should be enough to sign Maddison next summer.

However, Tottenham face competition as Football Insider claims that Premier League rivals Liverpool are also in the hunt to sign the 26-year-old midfielder, while Newcastle United are also showing a keen interest.

Leicester City are 16th in the Premier League table and they are facing the prospect of relegation this season. If they drop down to the Championship, Maddison could be available at a cut-down price.

Summer window

It’s hard to predict how the summer window is going to pan out for Tottenham. First of all, they are yet to appoint a new manager, and he will have a say in what type of players he wants.

Secondly, the North London club are highly likely to finish outside the top four this season, which means there won’t be any Champions League football for them next season. It could have an effect on their transfer budget, and they may struggle to compete with other top clubs.

But most importantly, Tottenham could lose their talisman striker Harry Kane – who would feel that this is his last chance to move away from the club. Also, this is Tottenham’s best chance to get a high transfer fee as he’s about to enter the last year of his contract.

Maddison has been a key player for Leicester over the years, and he would be a massive signing for the club. Spurs lack a proper creative central midfielder, and Maddison could be the one to solve that problem.

Liverpool are also linked with a move for him but it remains to be seen whether they will formalise their interest. The Reds could keep faith with the likes of Curtis Jones rather than spend big on a creative midfielder like Maddison.