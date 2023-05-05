Gabri Veiga prefers move to Arsenal this summer

According to Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal have been handed a huge advantage in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has had a good season with Celta, registering 9 goals and 4 assists from 35 games in all competitions.

Arsenal have already been linked with a move for him and AS report that they now have the upper hand to sign the Spanish youth international ahead of their European rivals.

It is claimed that Veiga has the preference to sign for the London giants and he would like to work with manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are yet to make any formal approach for the highly-rated youngster but AS believe they would be in pole position to sign the midfielder if they enter the transfer pursuit.

Potential

Veiga is rated one of the best young midfielders in Spanish football. He has had a brilliant breakout season and could now secure a bigger challenge away from Celta this summer.

The Spanish club are reluctant to let him go for less than his £35 million release clause but this should not deter clubs, considering the exorbitant transfer fees on upcoming talents.

Veiga can play in the number 8 or number 10 positions and he could be a shrewd piece of signing for Arsenal, who need more quality and depth ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal have a strong starting line-up at the moment but there is room for improvement in the quality on the bench this summer.

The Spaniard would be a good long-term investment for Arsenal but they could face competition in the form of Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already held talks with the player’s camp and could go head-to-head with Arsenal to land his signature.

The one big advantage in Arsenal’s favour is the player’s preference. If they move early for him, he could find a transfer hard to turn down due to his desire to work with Arteta.