Man Utd in advanced talks to sign Arsenal target Frimpong

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Arsenal target and Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

Following Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury-ridden campaign this season, the Gunners are seemingly looking to intensify their efforts to sign a new right-back and they have been linked with several options ahead of the summer window.

Joao Cancelo, Ridle Baku and Ivan Fresneda have been suggested as potential targets for the North London club but along with them, Frimpong is reportedly on their radar as well.

However, it appears Arsenal are set to miss out on signing the Leverkusen star as according to the report by Sport Bild, Man Utd have progressed ‘relatively far’ in their negotiations to sign Frimpong this summer. So, it seems Man Utd are a more likely destination for Frimpong over Arsenal if he were to move away from Bayer Arena at the end of this season.

Frimpong is set to enter the final two years of his current contract and it has been suggested that Leverkusen could look to let their star man leave this summer if they receive an offer of at least £30m from the likes of Man Utd to make the most profit out of his sale.

Frimpong to Man Utd

Man Utd have been linked with a move for Frimpong since the arrival of Erik ten Hag earlier in the season. The Bayer Leverkusen star could be viewed as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka has played his way back into ten Hag’s plans in recent months, but he’s still tipped to leave at the end of the season if United manage to sign Frimpong.

The Dutch U21 international is an attack-minded full-back. He is blistering quick, excellent in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create chances for the attackers and also can chip in with some important goals. So, he would certainly be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they manage to beat Arsenal to his signature this summer.