Liverpool to beat Man Utd in the race to sign Mac Allister

Liverpool are reportedly set to beat Man Utd in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer, as per recent reports.

After enduring a dire campaign this term, the Reds have opted to overhaul their squad to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Jurgen Klopp has seemingly prioritised revamping his engine room this summer and it has been suggested that the German boss wants to sign up to three new faces in midfield.

Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch have been mentioned as serious targets for Liverpool. However, it has been suggested that Man Utd are also keen on strengthening their midfield department this summer and are interested in Mac Allister.

But, Erik ten Hag’s side are currently unable to make any move in the transfer market due to their ongoing takeover process. So, Liverpool are looking to take advantage of that situation by finalising a deal for the South American as quickly as possible.

Mac Allister to Liverpool

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool have already started to lay the groundwork to sign Mac Allister in order to avoid any competition from clubs like Man Utd.

On the other hand, writing on Twitter, Fabrizio Romano has said that Mac Allister has been sold by Liverpool’s project and is now ‘keen’ on playing under Klopp.

The journalist further states that Liverpool are edging closer towards agreeing personal terms with Mac Allister and they will remain in contact with the player’s representatives to finalise things over the coming weeks.

Romano wrote:

“Alexis Mac Allister is keen on Liverpool move; there are still details to be clarified before full agreement on personal terms. Understand negotiations will continue in the next 2 weeks.”

It has been suggested that Brighton are ready to cash-in on Mac Allister at the end of this season and they may accept a fee of around £70m.

Mac Allister has already showcased his talent during his time at Brighton and has also displayed his quality at the highest level, helping Argentina in winning the World Cup last year.

So, the 24-year-old would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they manage to beat Man Utd in this race and sign the midfielder at the end of this season.