Liverpool lining up summer swoop for Napoli star Zielinski

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, as per the Polish outlet Meczyki.

It is a well-known secret that the Merseyside club are keen on overhauling their engine room in the upcoming transfer window. Jurgen Klopp has reportedly asked the Reds’ hierarchy to sign up to three new midfielders and they have already been linked with a host of options over the last few months.

Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch have been mentioned as serious targets for Liverpool, but, along with them, it seems Zielinski is also on their radar.

According to the report by Meczyki, Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ signing Zielinski this summer and they are planning to open talks regarding a potential deal over the coming weeks.

The report further claims that Zielinski is set to enter the final year of his current contract and it’s unlikely that he will sign a renewal. So, a summer move could be on the cards and in that case, Liverpool would be handed a great opportunity to sign the Polish international in a cut-price deal.

Zielinski to Liverpool

However, Meczyki claims that signing the 28-year-old won’t be easy for Klopp’s side as Newcastle United have also been showing interest in signing the Napoli star.

Zielinski – valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt – has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A since joining the club back in 2016. He has played a pivotal role in Napoli’s success this season, helping his side in winning the Scudetto after more than three decades.

Zielinski can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, comfortable with both feet, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, is dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Napoli star is an excellent player and would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they manage to get a deal done at the end of this season. However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to formalise their interest in signing Zielinski should he eventually ends up leaving Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer.