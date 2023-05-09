Tottenham eye move for Caoimhin Kelleher

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs showing a keen interest in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window, according to the Irish Independent.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has been playing second fiddle to Alisson Becker and wants to move on this summer in search of regular first-team action. Brighton and Brentford are also keen to sign the goalkeeper, who played a crucial role in helping the Reds win the League Cup final in 2021-22.

Alisson once again has been outstanding for Liverpool this season, and Kelleher, as a result, has been restricted to just three appearances in all competitions. He doesn’t lack talent but simply doesn’t get enough chances to prove his quality.

As per the report, Liverpool will not stand in his way and will allow him to move elsewhere to continue his progress. However, the likes of Tottenham will have to pay around £20m for his signature.

Good addition for Spurs?

It’s time for Tottenham to think beyond Hugo Lloris. The French goalkeeper has been a long-servant of the club, and has achieved a legendary status.

However, the 36-year-old goalkeeper – who has made 145 appearances for the France national team – has become error-prone in recent years, and the North London club must look to replace him.

Lloris joined Spurs in 2012 and has made 447 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has a contract at the club until 2024 but Spurs must start planning for the future.

Fraser Forster is unlikely to be seen as a long-term option which means a new goalkeeper is needed. Considering his age, talent, and price tag, a move for Kelleher is a no-brainer.

However, given an option, Liverpool probably would rather sell him to Brighton over Tottenham. The two clubs could be involved in major transfer activities, with Brighton seemingly keen on James Milner, and the Reds eyeing a move for Alexis Mac Allister.

Nevertheless, a move to Tottenham could be a tempting opportunity for Kelleher if Spurs can come up with a really good offer.

Kelleher has made 20 appearances for Liverpool and played 10 times for the Republic of Ireland, but it seems his time at Anfield is coming to an end.