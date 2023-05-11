Liverpool keen on Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool are showing keen interest in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report from 90min.

The Reds have courted the Frenchman for a long time and they would be interested in signing him this summer, even on loan. 90min claims that Liverpool have informed Real Madrid that they would be willing to take the 23-year-old off their hands if he is made available for transfer.

Tchouameni – who joined Los Blancos last summer – has enjoyed a steady debut campaign but has struggled to establish himself as a vital part of the first team. He has been dropped from starting line-ups in big games, most recently against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

90min says that Real Madrid are not willing to let the Frenchman leave, and the player himself hasn’t shown any desire to move elsewhere. He would cost in the region of £87m but Liverpool would be interested in signing him on loan if Madrid didn’t want to sell.

Tchouameni would be a massive signing

It looks unlikely that Madrid will let him go permanently but a loan move cannot be ruled out. The European champions are looking to extend the contracts of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, while they are reportedly eyeing a move for Jude Bellingham.

If Bellingham arrives at the club on a big-money deal, Tchouameni would drop further down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool are desperate to add two or three midfielders in the summer window, and Tchouameni would be a terrific signing for the Reds. Strong at passing, tackling, and ball interception, he would be perfect under Jurgen Klopp in the defensive midfield role.

Mason Mount, James Maddison, Florian Neuhaus, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are some of the midfielders being considered by the Reds as they look for a major summer rebuild.

It looks difficult at the moment to sign Tchouameni, either on loan or permanently, but the situation could change in a few months’ time.