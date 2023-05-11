Man Utd interested in signing Bart Verbruggen this summer

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as a future replacement for David de Gea in the summer transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The online news portal claims De Gea is close to signing a new deal with Man Utd but Erik ten Hag is planning to phase him out and the Spaniard is not assured of a first-team role next season.

De Gea has been a loyal servant at the club since joining Man Utd from Atletico Madrid in 2011. The 32-year-old has been the club’s no.1 shot-stopper for several seasons, helping them win Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, three Community Shields as well as finishing as UEFA Europa League runner-up twice.

He leads the clean sheets chart in the Premier League this season with 15, however, his performances have been inconsistent, and was at fault in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United last Sunday.

De Gea let a tame Said Benrahma effort from distance slip through his grasp to give the Hammers all three points and deal a blow to the Red Devils’ top-four hopes. He has made four mistakes leading to goals so far this season.

United are in the market for a shot-stopper and have been linked with several players including Andre Onana, Diogo Costa, and Dominik Livakovic, however, Verbruggen has now emerged as a possible target.

Replacement for De Gea

The M.E.N claims Man Utd are showing a keen interest in Verbruggen ahead of the summer. However, they will face stiff competition as Liverpool are also eyeing a move.

Verbruggen is attracting interest from a host of clubs following his inspired displays for Anderlecht this season, despite languishing in 11th position in the Belgium Pro League with 46 points.

The 20-year-old has kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions for his club this term. According to the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag has favoured signing players who have been developed in the Netherlands and could bring the Dutch youngster to Old Trafford this summer.

He is valued at just £4m by Transfermarkt and could be a decent signing for the Red Devils, who are likely to lose back-up goalkeepers such as Tom Heaton, Jack Butland, and Dean Henderson at the end of the season.

The 6ft 3inch stopper’s contract is set to expire in June 2025, however, his asking price is likely to rise in the summer due to the interest from England.

