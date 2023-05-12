Man Utd ready to make move for Jordan Pickford this summer

Manchester United are considering making a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the summer transfer window if David de Gea leaves the club at the end of the season, according to the Daily Star.

Pickford penned a new deal with the Toffees in February, having been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. The 29-year-old has been one of the standout players for Everton this season with the club battling relegation.

The newspaper claims if Sean Dyche’s men drop out of the top flight, it is likely Everton will sell the England international as he is keen on staying in the Premier League with Euro 2024 fast approaching.

Man United are in the market for a new goalkeeper to either compete with or replace long-term No.1 David De Gea – who is yet to commit his future to the club.

Despite leading the clean sheets chart in the Premier League this season with 15, De Gea has made four mistakes leading to goals. He has featured in 53 games and kept 23 clean sheets for United in all competitions.

It is believed that Erik ten Hag is planning to phase him out and the Spaniard is not assured of a first-team role next season, hence the need to bring in a quality goalkeeper in the summer.

The Daily Star says Pickford is now on United’s radar with the Red Devils eyeing a swoop for the shot-stopper at the end of the season.

Quality signing

However, Man Utd will face competition as Pickford is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle United.

The England shot-stopper has been ever-present for Everton this term, making incredible saves to keep his team in the Premier League. He has racked up 35 appearances across all competitions and kept seven clean sheets in the process.

According to the report, De Gea’s wages and no guarantee over a starting berth are proving stumbling blocks in his new contract talks, and this could see the Spain international leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

United have been linked with a host of goalkeepers including Andre Onana, Diogo Costa, Dominik Livakovic, and Bart Verbruggen as Ten Hag looks to sign a replacement for De Gea.

Pickford, who is valued at just £22m by Transfermarkt, won’t come cheap due to his enormous experience at both club and country. But he would be an excellent signing for Man Utd if they could manage to secure his signature in the summer.

