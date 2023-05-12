Liverpool eye summer move for Ron-Robert Zieler

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are keen on bolstering their midfield options with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner expected to leave when their contracts expire in the summer.

However, bringing in a goalkeeper could also be on the cards and the online news portal claims Jurgen Klopp’s side have contacted Zieler’s representatives ahead of a potential shake-up of their goalkeeping options behind Alisson Becker.

It is believed that the club will allow third-choice shot-stopper Adrian to depart on a free transfer after four years at Anfield where he has racked up just 26 appearances in all competitions – helping the club win the UEFA Super Cup when he was an unlikely hero in the 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea.

The 36-year-old, who moved to Liverpool on a free transfer after his contract with West Ham United expired in 2019, has been linked with a return to Spain but it is said that he will weigh his options at the end of the season.

Liverpool’s no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher is reported to be unhappy due to lack of playing time and could also leave in the summer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur – who are looking for a replacement for club skipper club Hugo Lloris.

Reinforcement

Liverpool are believed to be braced for bids for Kelleher in the summer and Zieler has emerged as a potential replacement. The 34-year-old, according to Football Insider, will be available for a nominal fee this summer despite Hannover recently triggering a one-year extension option in his contract.

The Bundesliga 2 side are keen on keeping the Germany international but the lure of playing in the Premier League and the possibility of experiencing Champions League football next season makes Liverpool favourites to sign him in the summer.

He was on the books of Premier League sides Manchester United and Leicester City prior to moving back to Germany. He did not make a single appearance for United, however, at Leicester, he made 13 appearances in all competitions and was serving as a back-up to Kasper Schmeichel in the 2016/17 season.

This season, Zieler has racked up 31 appearances and kept eight clean sheets across all competitions as Hannover lie ninth in the league table with 40 points.

Zieler could be a decent signing for Liverpool if they could get him this summer but Klopp may view the 6ft 2in stopper as a replacement for Adrian which would mean he would still want a No.2 if Kelleher leaves.

