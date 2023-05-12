Liverpool have taken first steps to sign Teun Koopmeiners

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool have already taken first steps to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

The 25-year-old has had an impressive second season with Atalanta. He has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists for the Serie A outfit while playing in different midfield roles.

As per Corriere dello Sport, his progress has caught the radar of Juventus but they are not in a position to meet Atalanta’s asking price between £31-35 million for the Dutchman.

The outlet adds that Liverpool are also interested in the former AZ Alkmaar man and the Merseyside giants have already ‘taken first steps’ to acquire the midfielder’s signature.

Decent signing

Koopmeiners has played in several midfield positions this campaign but more than half of his 31 appearances have come from the number 6 role for the Serie A outfit.

The Dutchman is not known for his strong defensive qualities but possesses a good work rate and likes to close down opponents.

He is a type of player that manager Jurgen Klopp would like but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make an approach.

The club have possibly opened talks with his agent but they may want to keep their options open ahead of the next transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister is the main midfield target for Liverpool but another midfielder could also be pursued.

Koopmeiners would be a decent acquisition but there are better options that the club could consider over the Dutch international.

Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte would be a top-class signing if they are looking for a genuine holding midfielder.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Mason Mount could be another possible target for Liverpool amid his uncertain contract situation.

His current deal with the Blues expires in June 2024 and the London outfit may have to sell him if he does not renew.

Liverpool have reportedly ‘confident‘ of landing the England international amid his current contract stand-off.