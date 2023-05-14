Chelsea ready to bid £70m for Arsenal target Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are ready to trump Arsenal by making an offer of £70m for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blues are keen on taking the South American star to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after missing out on the Ecuador international in January.

The online news portal claims that West Londoners are willing to make Caicedo the most expensive Ecuadorian of all time as they look to strengthen their midfield for next season.

Chelsea had an offer worth £55m for Caicedo rejected by Brighton in the winter transfer window because the Seagulls were determined to keep hold of the 21-year-old as they were on course to secure European qualification this season.

Frank Lampard’s side made an improved bid for the Ecuador international hoping to convince Brighton to sell one of their prize assets but it was also turned down by the south coast.

Chelsea ended up signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez instead from Benfica for a British record £107m (€121m) transfer fee, eclipsing the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Arsenal also targeted Caicedo in the winter and saw several offers worth up to £70m turned down by Brighton – who stood firm despite the player going public with his desire to leave.

The midfielder eventually signed a new contract until 2027 with an option for another year. However, he is expected to leave in the summer if Brighton receive a suitable offer and it appears Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to do-battle once again.

Reinforcement

The Daily Mail claimed recently that Arsenal are ready to reignite their interest in signing Caicedo as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts after securing their return to the Champions League.

However, it looks like Chelsea are ready to trump Arsenal as Fichajes claims the Blues are preparing an offer worth up to £70m [€80m] for Caicedo. And Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is aware that such an offer cannot be rejected this time around and he cannot prevent the player from leaving this summer.

Chelsea are planning a massive clear out to meet Financial Fair Play requirements after spending £323m in the winter transfer window and splashing out close to £300m last summer. However, with Mauricio Pochettino set to arrive as their new manager, they will also be in the market for new recruits and it seems like Caicedo is firmly on their radar.

The futures of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are still up in the air with the former yet to sign a new deal with the club. Caicedo, who is seen as a perfect fit for Chelsea, has racked up 38 appearances and made two goal contributions as Brighton continue their push to secure European football next season.

Read more: Chelsea & Man Utd battle to sign £25m South American star