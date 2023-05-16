Liverpool and Man Utd linked with Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer as Andy Naylor of The Athletic says the 24-year-old wants Champions League football next season. Mac Allister, who has been at Brighton since 2019, has two years remaining on his deal at the Amex Stadium and reportedly has a clause that will grant him a move to a side in top European competition.

This is music to the ears of Liverpool and Manchester United, as the Premier League duo are keen to procure his signature. Brighton won’t stand in the way of Mac Allister leaving either, with manager Roberto De Zerbi recently admitting to Sky Sports via The Athletic : “We will lose some players, maybe Caicedo or maybe Mac Allister.” He won’t come cheap, however.

Brighton paid only €8m (£7m) for the Argentine international back in 2019, but Jack Gallagher and Graeme Bailey of 90min said in December 2022 that he’s worth up to £50m now. Mac Allister has made 108 appearances in all competitions for Brighton, scoring 20 goals with eight assists.

The 24-year-old has netted 12 goals with two assists from 36 games across the board this season, garnering interest from a host of European giants. Mac Allister’s stock was already high from starring in Argentina’s World Cup-winning side in December, but he’s getting linked with more and more suitors due to his form at club level.

Liverpool are interested in Mac Allister as they’ve endured an injury crisis in midfield. Only Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have started more than 20 Premier League games for the Reds this season, as Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and Curtis Jones have missed dozens of matches through fitness woes.

Man Utd also want the 24-year-old after Nemanja Matić and Paul Pogba left the club last summer. Donny van de Beek could be sold after falling out of favour, Marcel Sabitzer is only on loan and may not be signed permanently, and Scott McTominay has missed games due to injury, so his long-term future is also uncertain. Mac Allister is an all-rounder, capable of turning over possession, creating chances for his teammates, carrying the ball from deep and picking out a pass, so it’s easy to see why clubs want him.

Although Brighton could be in the Europa League next season if they hold on to a top-six finish, they’re bracing themselves for bids for Mac Allister. So time will tell where he ends up with Liverpool and Man Utd ready to battle it out over his signature.