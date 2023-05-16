Jamie Carragher blown away by Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool kept their slim hopes of getting into the top four alive after beating Leicester City 3-0 away from home on Monday night.

Curtis Jones scored twice in the first half while Trent added another in the 71st minute to earn a comfortable 3-0 win, pushing the Foxes closer to Premier League relegation.

Mohamed Salah was involved in all three goals as he managed a hat-trick of assists. The Egyptian laid off a free-kick for Trent who curled a sublime finish into the top corner. Jamie Carragher was left stunned by the goal and he took to Twitter to share his reaction.

“Wow! Trent Alexander-Arnold take a bow son,” wrote Carragher on Twitter.

With that victory, Liverpool have closed the gap with both United and Newcastle to just one point, however, they have played a game more. As it stands, Newcastle or United will have to drop points in their next three games, and the Reds must win their remaining two fixtures to have any chance of getting into the top four.

Jones and Trent – huge positives

Trent is a world-class talent but he has been criticized heavily this season. While he needs to work on his defending, he brings much more to the game with his attacking flair. This was arguably his worst season by his standard, yet he managed two goals and eight assists in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp found a way to get the best use of him. He starts as a right-back, but when the Reds are in possession, he drifts into midfield which allows him to have more influence on the game.

Liverpool are expected to sign two or three midfielders in the summer, but Trent’s new role could save the club millions. The same can be said about Jones who is growing in confidence with every single game.

While there was never any doubt over his ability, he has found consistency, and has improved immensely. With the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving, Jones could play a huge role next season, provided he stays fit throughout.