Liverpool offer important contract to Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have presented their project before Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and the Reds have offered an “important contract”, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed arguably the best season of his career, for both and country, and he is being eyed by a host of Premier League clubs including Liverpool.

Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move away from Brighton, and the Reds have presented an important offer to him, as per Romano.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are ready to make a £70m bid for Mac Allister, with James Milner likely to move the other way – although not as a part-exchange deal.

Recently, 90min reported that Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Juventus have registered an interest in Mac Allister but Romano says Liverpool have a strong chance to sign him.

“They have a chance for sure. They had conversations with Mac Allister. It was a concrete conversation, they offered an important contract. They discussed about the project so they presented their project to Mac Allister,” said Romano to Give Me Sport.

More signings needed

The South American midfielder has managed 10 goals and an assist in the Premier League and he would be a solid addition to the Liverpool squad if they could win the race for his signature.

Romano has revealed that Liverpool have held concrete talks with the player and they are leading the race at this time. The Reds need depth and quality in midfield with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlader-Chamberlain set to depart at the end of the season.

Klopp may have solved his problem with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in a more central role for the club. It has seen a massive change in form with Liverpool winning of all their last seven games in the Premier League.

Another player who has impressed heavily is Curtis Jones. The stylish young midfielder has chipped in with goals and has been an assured presence in midfield.

If Liverpool could add Mac Allister to their side, it would be a big improvement, but may still look to bring in at least one more midfielder to give them the best chance possible of competing for major trophies again next season.