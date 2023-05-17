Man Utd eye summer move for Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone

Manchester United will target a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone if they fail to secure Adrien Rabiot’s signature in the summer transfer window, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

The online news portal claims the Red Devils are closely monitoring Kone’s situation, as his contract with the Bundesliga side expires in 2025, having joined them from Toulouse in 2021.

United have revived their interest in Rabiot after missing out on the France international last summer. The Manchester giants held negotiations with Rabiot but couldn’t agree personal terms.

Juventus agreed on a transfer fee for the 28-year-old but Man Utd pulled the plug on a deal with wage demands thought to be the issue with his mother and agent Veronique. However, he is back on United’s transfer list as Erik Ten Hag looks to strengthen his midfield.

Rabiot has been an integral part of the Serie A giants this term as they look to finish in the top-four at the end of the season.

The World Cup finalist has racked up 43 games in all competitions for Juve and made 15 goal contributions as the Turin giants lie 2nd in the Serie A table with 69 points with just three matches left to play.

His contract with Juve will expire in the summer therefore he’s allowed to discuss personal terms with foreign clubs.

Competition

According to RMC Sport, Man Utd know they face a battle to sign Rabiot so have identified Kone as an alternative. However, they will also face stern competition for Kone’s signature from Paris Saint-Germain, who are also keen to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the best talents in Germany following his impressive displays for Monchengladbach. He has been a key cog of the team and made 59 appearances across all competitions, scored four goals, and provided two assists in the process.

This season, he has been ever-present for Borussia Monchengladbach – he has featured in 30 games and made two goal contributions in all competitions.

Kone is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, however, with two years left on his existing contract he is likely to cost more. Man Utd are in the market for a midfielder and he could be a decent signing for the Red Devils if they are able to complete the deal this summer.

