Youri Tielemans high on Arsenal’s summer transfer shortlist

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is high on Arsenal’s shortlist as they look to freshen up their midfield this summer.

The Belgian star was regularly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium last summer. Personal terms were apparently agreed with the player but a transfer did not materialise before the deadline.

The midfielder is now set to become a free-agent with his contract due to expire on June 30 and Calciomercato report that the former Monaco ace could end up staying in the Premier League next season.

Juventus and Roma would like to bring him to Italy but Calciomercato claim that English clubs are in pole position. It is also mentioned that he is high on Arsenal’s shortlist and would fit Mikel Arteta’s system.

Tielemans has had a tough season with Leicester in the Premier League. He has scored just 3 goals and provided 1 assist for the Midlands club, who are languishing in the relegation places.

The Belgian has had no plans to renew his contract for some period of time and his stance is unlikely to change this summer, particularly with the Foxes’ woeful performances in the top-flight.

The big question mark is whether this could impact Tielemans’ future. Arsenal were hotly tipped to sign him in the last summer transfer window but they ended up ignoring him due to the high price tag.

They have the opportunity to land him on a free transfer in the coming months but the London giants should aim for players of a higher calibre, having qualified for the Champions League after six years.

Still, one can’t rule out Arsenal completely. The chance to sign the 26-year-old on the cheap could be a tempting prospect for Arteta, who could use him on a rotational basis in his starting line-up next season.

There could be several more Premier League clubs interested in signing him too. The likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United may want quality depth in their respective squads for the next campaign.