Man Utd interested in signing Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, as per Sky Sports Germany.

After enjoying great success at Liverpool, the 31-year-old opted to join the German giant at the beginning of this term. However, the move hasn’t panned out for the African as he has been struggling to solidify his place in Bayern’s starting eleven.

According to the report by Sky Germany (via Mundo Deportivo), after Mane’s recent bust-up with Leroy Sane following the 3-0 Champions League defeat against Manchester City, Bayern have expressed their displeasure about the Senegalese’s attitude. So, they are now open to cashing-in on the forward this summer.

The report further claims that Man Utd have registered their interest in bringing the former Liverpool man back to the Premier League and they have the financial muscle to match the 31-year-old’s current £17m per annum salary package. So, Erik ten Hag’s side could make a concrete approach to purchase the Bayern star during the off-season.

However, the report states that securing Mane’s signature won’t be easy for the Red Devils as Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on the winger’s current situation.

Mane to Liverpool

Mane – valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt – still has more than two years left in his current contract. So, Thomas Tuchel’s side are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave this summer and United will have to dig deep to get a deal done if they formalise their interest.

Goal-scoring has been an issue for Man Utd this season as they have scored the second-lowest number of goals among the teams who are currently in the top half of the league table.

So, it has been suggested that Ten Hag wants to address that problem by signing a new marquee striker this summer. United have been linked with numerous options over the last few years, but Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as their primary targets. However, Mane is now emerging as a potential option.

The forward is comfortable playing anywhere across the front line. He is quick, strong, has an eye for scoring goals and also can create chances for fellow attackers.

He would add substance to the United’s attack if the Red Devils were to make a move for him. However, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd decide to make a concrete approach to sign the ex-Liverpool star to strengthen their attacking department if he eventually ends up leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of this term.