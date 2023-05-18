Tottenham join Man Utd in the race to sign Victor Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen this summer, as per the Italian outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB.

The 24-year-old has been displaying excellent performances at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this term, scoring 28 goals and notching up four assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, helping his side in winning the Scudetto this season after 33 years.

Having impressed for Napoli, the African has been attracting a lot of attention from several big European clubs, including Man Utd, Bayern Munich and PSG.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are keen on signing a new prolific goal-scorer to strengthen their attack this summer and have identified Osimhen as a primary target along with Harry Kane.

According to the report by TUTTOmercatoWEB, the Red Devils are ready to submit an official proposal to sign Osimhen but they aren’t willing to match Napoli’s valuation. The Azzurri are demanding a £139m fee to let their star man leave so, it is going to be tough for United to broker a deal for the striker this summer.

Battle

Meanwhile, the report claims that Man Utd aren’t the only English team eyeing a move for Osimhen as Tottenham have now also registered their interest in signing him.

Spurs’ hitman Harry Kane has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed a new deal yet. So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow ahead of the summer window and it has been suggested that the Englishman could opt to leave at the end of this season.

If Tottenham fail to keep hold of their star man beyond this season then signing a new forward will become a necessity for the North London club. In that case, Osimhen would be a stunning signing.

However, it is highly unlikely that Man Utd or Tottenham will be able to broker a deal for Osimhen if Napoli stay firm on their staggering £139m valuation.

Napoli are the master of keeping vultures away from their key players by slapping huge price tags on their heads. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Tottenham manage to lure Osimhen away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona if they decide to formalise their interest at the end of this season.