Liverpool close to Alexis Mac Allister signing

Liverpool are “progressing with talks” to sign Brighton midfielder Alex Mac Allister, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Writing for Football Insider, the transfer insider claims that the Reds are closing in on the Argentine midfielder with Brighton resigned to losing him this summer.

The 24-year-old is a “top priority” signing for Liverpool this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Football Insider claims that the Reds are pushing to sign the South American while the player himself is open to a move to Anfield.

He has a contract until 2025 with Brighton having the option to extend the deal for another year. However, his deal includes a release clause that will be active in the summer, and Liverpool are looking to make the best use of it.

While Fabrizio Romano keeps on insisting that Liverpool have only presented an interesting offer to the midfielder, Football Insider adds that the Reds are in advanced talks with Brighton to sign the midfielder this summer.

Deal likely

It looks like Liverpool are pushing to get this deal done. They need at least two or three midfielders for their upcoming season, and Mac Allister has been earmarked as their primary target.

He has become a key player at the Amex Stadium this season, having registered 12 goals and assisted twice in 37 appearances across all competitions. The World Cup winner with Argentine is playing with loads of confidence at the moment and would be a good addition to Liverpool’s midfield set up.

The midfielder has shown versatility since the arrival of Roberto de Zerbi by playing in a more advanced role and could cost in the region of £70m.

Klopp is buoyed by the recent form of Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he still needs depth and quality in the middle of the pitch. The club confirmed earlier this week that James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlader-Chamberlain will leave in the summer, and adequate replacements are necessary.

90min reported recently that Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Juventus have registered an interest in Mac Allister, but it appears that Liverpool are edging closer to sealing their first signing of the summer.