Man Utd plotting double summer swoop for Kane and Hojlund

Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a double summer swoop for Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund, as per The Times.

It has widely been suggested that the Red Devils are planning to strengthen their attacking department by signing a new prolific goal-scorer in the upcoming transfer window.

They have been linked with a host of options over the last few months with Kane and Victor Osimhen being mentioned as primary targets. But Hojlund is reportedly on their radar as well.

It was initially thought that United were lining up Hojlund as an alternative option if they fail to secure their key targets’ signature. However, according to the report by The Times, Erik ten Hag is keen on signing two new strikers in the summer and the Dutch boss wants an experienced forward as well as an ‘up-and-coming’ star.

The report further claims that Kane is United’s top target to strengthen their front line and along with the Englishman, the Red Devils are also plotting a swoop for Hojlund.

Hojlund and Kane to Man Utd

Kane is set to enter the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension yet. So, his future is currently hanging in the balance and it seems Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation.

However, it has been suggested that Tottenham don’t want to sell their star man this summer regardless of whether the Englishman signs a new deal. But, if they are forced to cash-in then Spurs could demand at least £100m.

On the other hand, it has been reported that although Atalanta signed Hojlund last summer, they are already ready to let him leave at the end of this term if they receive an offer of around £35m. So, United will have to spend around £135m combined to sign the striker duo during the off-season.

Man Utd have been struggling with their goal-scoring issues this season so addressing that problem by signing two new strikers would be a shrewd decision and Kane and Hojlund could be ideal signings.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd manage to secure Kane and Hojlund’s signature if they decide to formalise their interest at the end of this season.