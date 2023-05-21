Arsenal and Liverpool interested in signing Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich

Arsenal and Liverpool are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

The 28-year-old has been a key cog at Bayern for the past eight years, helping the club win seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal, six DFL-Supercup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup as well as FIFA Club World Cup.

He has two years left on his current contract with Bayern Munich, however, Thomas Tuchel’s side are keen to hand a new contract to the midfielder, who has racked up 346 appearances, scored 40 goals, and provided 90 assists in all competitions.

This season, Kimmich has featured in 45 appearances and made 18 goal contributions as they continue their fight for yet another Bundesliga title despite losing 3-1 at home to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Kimmich’s superb form has caught the eye of teams here in England as Marca claims that Arsenal and Liverpool have both expressed their interest in signing the German star this summer.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his midfield after missing out on the Premier League title to Man City. Granit Xhaka is expected to leave and it looks like the Arsenal boss has identified Kimmich as a potential replacement.

Competition

However, Arsenal will face stiff competition for his signature as Liverpool are also hoping to lure Kimmich to England. Jurgen Klopp is keen on reshaping his midfield for next season following the exits of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner – who will finally depart Anfield when their contracts expire in June.

The Reds have been linked with a move for a host of midfielders including Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Ryan Gravenberch, Nicolo Barella, Alexis Mac Allister, and Orkun Kokcu.

Kimmich has now emerged as a potential target for Liverpool but the Spanish outlet claims Bayern are reluctant to sell this summer. However, if they are to sell him, it would take at least £52m (€60m) to tempt them into a deal.

According to Marca, Arsenal and Liverpool will face stiff further competition for Kimmich’s signature from Barcelona with the Spanish giants viewing him as a replacement for Sergio Busquets – who will leave at the end of the season.

It is believed that Barca do not want to match the Germany international’s £17m (€20m) a year salary demands, so Arsenal and Liverpool could be well placed to win the race if Kimmich opts to leave Bayern this summer.

