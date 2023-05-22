Liverpool have ‘almost agreed personal terms’ with Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have made Alexis Mac Allister a transfer priority this summer due to their woes in midfield and Fabrizio Romano believes they’re making good progress on procuring his signature.

Brighton & Hove Albion are resigned to losing some of their best players after another fantastic Premier League campaign, with Roberto De Zerbi admitting Mac Allister could go for the right price.

Romano said on Twitter that ‘personal terms are almost agreed’ between Liverpool and Mac Allister, though Mauricio Pochettino may also try to bring him to Chelsea when he takes over in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old has made 109 appearances in all competitions since joining Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in 2019, scoring 20 goals with eight assists. He cost the Seagulls just €8m (£7m) but is worth nearly £70m now, so they stand to make a massive profit.

Mac Allister has made 37 appearances across the board this season, having a hand in 14 goals, so it’s easy to see why clubs are showing an interest. Liverpool have endured injuries to Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo, so they could do with at least one all-rounder to make up for what they’ve lost.

Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina in December and averages more than one chance created, one successful dribble and one shot on target per game in the league. He also averages more than two tackles per game and completed 87.4% of his passes, so he’s adept as a playmaker and ball-winner.

He won’t come cheap with a £70m asking price, but Liverpool have been crying out for a player of his ilk. Only Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have stayed fit this season, so Jurgen Klopp has missed the creativity of Thiago, the box-to-box antics of Keita and the defensive attributes of Melo.

The hope must be that Mac Allister will provide all these qualities for the Reds next season as they look to get back into the Champions League.