Kim Min-jae’s move to Man United is practically done

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Manchester United are close to signing Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

The 26-year-old has been frequently linked with the Premier League giants this season and Il Mattino claim that a deal is ‘practically done’ with personal terms agreed and a house arranged for him.

The source report that the South Korean will receive £7.8 million per year at Old Trafford and the Mancunian giants have already reserved a villa for him in the exclusive neighbourhood of Alderley Edge.

Il Mattino further mention that Man United are preparing to activate his £57 million release clause. They also plan to propose Victor Lindelof as part of the deal but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants only cash.

Quality

United are on the brink of Champions League football for next season after the 1-0 win against Bournemouth yesterday. They need one point from the final two fixtures against Chelsea and Fulham to do so.

Qualifying for Europe’s best club competition could provide a major boost for their summer plans. They will gain more funds out of their participation while more high-profile stars should be willing to join.

Min-jae could be one of the many big-money signings for United. The South Korean star has been sensational in his maiden season at -Napoli. He has played a pivotal role in their Serie A title-winning run.

The centre-back has been exceptional with his passing, presence in the box and ability to clear his lines. United seem to be front-runners to sign him based on reports in the Italian media this month.

Il Mattino have mentioned Lindelof in their report and it will be interesting to see whether the Sweden star could be the player leaving if Min-jae makes the move to Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

Both Lindelof and Harry Maguire have struggled to nail down starting spots at United. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been the regular starters. Lindelof is currently deputising for the injured Martinez.