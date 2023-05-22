Man Utd set to make official bid for Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United are ready to make an official bid for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea have also made Vlahovic a main target for the summer but the online news portal claims the 23-year-old has made it clear that he wants Champions League football next season.

Therefore, Man Utd stand as favourites to complete a deal if Vlahovic comes to England as they lie fourth in the Premier League table with 69 points with just two matches left to play. The Red Devils’ 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday means they need just one point from their remaining two matches to finish in the top-four.

Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering his forward line for next season as he looks to sign a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. United signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January. Weghorst has struggled to find the back of the net for Man United consistently and is expected to return to Turf Moor when his contract expires at the end of the season, therefore United will need attacking reinforcements.

Man Utd have linked with several forward including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Alvaro Morata, Goncalo Ramos, Tammy Abraham, and Lautaro Martinez, but Vlahovic has emerged as s serious transfer target.

Reinforcement

United were first linked with a move for Vlahovic during the January transfer window but are now back to get the deal done as early as possible this summer to prevent a bidding war from other interested clubs. According to Football Transfers, United are set to table an official bid, which could be worth around £61m.

The report says the highly-rated youngster is unhappy with Massimiliano Allegri’s defensive tactics and Juventus are now considering cashing in as they look to rebuild their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign. Football Transfers says a move to Man Utd is now ‘very possible’ this summer.

He joined Juve from Fiorentina in January 2022 and has since become a fan favourite at Allianz Stadium. The Serbia international has scored 23 goals and provided six assists in 62 appearances in all competitions.

This season, Vlahovic has made 41 appearances across all competitions, netted 14 goals, and registered four assists as Juventus lie 2nd in the Serie A with three matches left to play.

Vlahovic ‘s ability to hold up play and dribble past defenders would make him an excellent signing for United and would also give them a different type of option up front, making the Red Devils more unpredictable in attack.

