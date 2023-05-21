Man Utd eye summer move for Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi

Manchester United are interested in signing Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi in the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his squad for next season, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims United are among a number of other clubs that have a strong interest in signing the highly-rated midfielder this summer.

Frattesi has been an integral member of Sassuolo this season and has established himself as an important member of the Italy national team as well, churning out outstanding performances on a consistent basis.

The 23-year-old has been ever-present for the Serie A outfit, racking up 37 appearances and scoring seven goals in all competitions as they languish at the 13th position in the league with 44 points, with just two matches left to play.

He is a versatile player and can play a number of positions including defensive midfield, central midfield as well as attacking midfield as evident this campaign. He would be a good addition for Man Utd – who are in need of central midfield reinforcements this summer.

Frattesi has been at Sassuolo since 201 – featured in 76 appearances, and 15 goal contributions in the process. He has represented Italy at all youth levels before he was promoted to his senior side where he has made only four appearances so far.

Competition

According to Football Insider, Man Utd will face stiff competition for Frattesi’s signature from fellow Premier League side Brighton, who are ready to battle the Red Devils as they are in the market for a new central midfielder.

The Seagulls are expected to lose some key players such as Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister at the end of the season as both players have been linked with a move away from Amex Stadium.

Liverpool are closing in on Mac Allister with the Reds said to be progressing with talks to sign the World Cup winner while Arsenal lead the race to complete a deal for Caicedo ahead of Chelsea despite the Blues being ready to make an offer of £70m for the 21-year-old after missing out on the Ecuador international in January.

It is believed that Brighton are on the verge of signing James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud in the summer, but Roberto De Zerbi is still keen on bringing in at least one more midfielder and Frattesi has been identified as a prime target.

Brighton would use funds gained from player sales to sign Frattesi, who is valued at £19m by Transfermarkt but the lure of Champions League football could make Manchester United favourites to complete this deal.

