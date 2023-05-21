Arsenal lead race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are favourites to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The Blues are ready to trump the Gunners by making an offer of £70m for Caicedo after missing out on the Ecuador international in January. However, Mikel Arteta side’s have a far better chance of landing the highly-rated youngster.

The online news portal claims Brighton are now resigned to losing the 21-year-old when a suitable bid arrives this summer, with the player valued at at least £70m.

It is believed the Seagulls have already found a replacement for Caicedo in Mahmoud Dahoud, who is set to sign for the south coast side from Borussia Dortmund when the summer window opens after undergoing his medical last week.

Arsenal tried to sign Caicedo from Brighton in January but had multiple bids rejected as the Seagulls did not want to lose him in the middle of the season in their chase for European qualification.

Though the Ecuador midfielder signed a new contract until 2027 with a club option for another year, Brighton are willing to offload him in the summer and Arsenal will renew their interest as Arteta looks to reshape his midfield for next season.

Quality signing

Granit Xhaka is expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season and join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £13m. The 30-year-old opted not to sign a new deal with the club and wants a new challenge, so Arsenal need to bring in a replacement.

The North Londoners have been linked with several midfielders including Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi but Caicedo has emerged as a serious transfer target.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal find themselves in pole position to sign Caicedo as the player is keen to play in the Champions League. Chelsea cannot offer top level European football as they currently languish 12th in the Premier League table with 43 points.

Caicedo is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the top-flight following his outstanding performances for Brighton this season. He has racked up 40 appearances and made two goal contributions for the Seagulls across all competitions as they lie 6th in the league table with 58 points.

