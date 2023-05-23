Arsenal determined to land Mason Mount

Arsenal are determined to beat Liverpool to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window, as per journalist David Ornstein.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with moves for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and there are suggestions that Mikel Arteta could be given a big transfer kitty to land both of them.

However, Ornstein wrote for The Athletic that the Gunners admire Mount as well. Arteta wants to add creativity in a more advanced position, and the North London giants have earmarked the 24-year-old midfielder as a serious target.

Arsenal are likely to face “strong competition” from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, as per The Athletic. Mount has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield with Jurgen Klopp seemingly keen on luring him to Anfield. However, the report says Arsenal are ‘determined’ to win the race.

The England midfielder will soon enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and he is yet to sign a new deal at the club. A move away from Chelsea could be on the cards, but Ornstein says Chelsea will make a final push to extend his terms.

Cracking addition

Mount would be a cracking addition for the Gunners if he decides to leave the club, but will Chelsea allow their star to move to another London rival?

Mauricio Pochettino will try to convince Mount to stay, but the Blues should sell him if he continues to reject new offers. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea will demand a fee in the region of £80m for Mount, but no doubt the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will try to negotiate at a lower fee given his contract situation.

Mount is demanding astronomical wages which the Blues are refusing to pay. If Arsenal sign Rice, they are likely to make him one of their highest-paid players. And then there’s Bukayo Saka – who will become the club’s topmost earner when he pens his new deal.

So, it could be difficult for the Gunners to meet Mount’s personal demands, which may open the door for the likes of Liverpool.

Liverpool being strongly linked with a move for Mount, and CSB Sports journalist Ben Jacobs says the Jurgen-Klopp factor could play a big role in luring him to move to Anfield.

The Reds will benefit from signing a player who will bring creativity to the side, and Mount would fill the void left by Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.