Liverpool look to sign Mason Mount at bargain fee

Liverpool have an opportunity to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea at a “bargain fee” this summer, as per CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, and Jacobs says that the “Jurgen Klopp factor” could play a big role in persuading him to move to Anfield.

The Reds are unlikely to finish in the top four this season which means they could struggle to lure top players without Champions League football, but they are looking to revamp the squad with several new signings.

Mount is fast approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and there are fears that he could leave. It has been widely suggested that Liverpool see Mount as one of their top targets this summer, but Jacobs says it’s not clear how the situation will pan out as Mauricio Pochettino could convince the England international to stay in West London.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea want a fee close to £80 million, but Liverpool will look to reduce that price significantly and sign Mount on a “bargain fee”, if he decides to leave his boyhood club.

“There’s the Klopp factor as well and despite the fact that Liverpool have had, to date anyway, a more disappointing season than they’d have hoped for, the project is still clear,” said Jacobs.

“Because Klopp is there and a range of other Liverpool players even after this revamp will remain and it’s sort of obvious where Mount fits in, whereas perhaps at Chelsea it’s been less so.

“But again the Mauricio Pochettino factor and the fact that Chelsea will still formally talk to Mount, means that nothing is final at this point. Liverpool see a window of opportunity there to potentially get Mount at a bargain fee, because of the contract winding down.”

Klopp factor?

At the weekend, we saw Liverpool fans giving an emotional farewell to Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and it’s now clear that Klopp needs to add new players in midfield.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been heavily linked and it appears that the Reds will sign him this summer. But, Klopp needs more than one midfielder despite the fact Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold have excelled towards the end of the season.

Mount – who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 – has got loads of Premier League experience and he could take his game to a new level under Klopp. However, it has to be kept in mind that he will demand high wages as well, which could be another major obstacle.

Most importantly, Mount could still decide to stay with Chelsea and in that case, Liverpool will have to look for options elsewhere.