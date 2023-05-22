Tottenham looking to sign Man Utd target Mamardashvili

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Manchester United target and Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili, as per The Athletic.

Following Hugo Lloris’ disappointing campaign this term, Spurs have seemingly decided to replace the Frenchman by signing a new shot-stopper in the upcoming transfer window.

They have been linked with numerous options over the last few months with David Raya, Alex Meret and Dean Henderson all reportedly on their radar, but the Georgian has also been mentioned as a potential target.

According to the report by The Athletic, Mamardashvili is set to leave Valencia at the end of this season to take the next step in his career and Tottenham have expressed a genuine interest in signing the 22-year-old.

The report further claims that Mamardashvili has a £87m release clause included in his current contract but it is likely that Tottenham will be able to purchase the youngster for a fee much less than that if they decide to formalise their interest at the end of this season.

Battle

However, it has previously been reported that Man Utd have also been showing an interest in signing Mamardashvili and they have already held talks with the player’s entourage over a potential summer move. So, Tottenham are set to face fierce competition from the Red Devils in getting any potential deal done for the Valencia star.

Despite closing in on a deal to extend David de Gea’s contract, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new shot-stopper to create competition for the goalkeeper position. Man United have been linked with a few options over the last few months with Mamardashvili being mentioned as a serious target.

The 22-year-old, standing at 6ft 5in tall, has been playing a pivotal role in Valencia’s quest for survival this season. He is an excellent shot-stopper, is capable of playing the sweeper-keeper role and also is excellent aerially. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature at the end of this season.

It is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign Mamardashvili if Tottenham and Man Utd decide to go head-to-head with each other in the upcoming transfer window.