Liverpool eye summer move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, according to Daily Mail.

Guehi has been one of Palace’s most consistent players this season, helping them to escape relegation. The South Londoners will finish in mid-table after an upturn in results since Roy Hodgson took over from Patrick Vieira.

The England defender has four years left on his current contract with Palace therefore the Eagles are under no pressure to sell unless they receive a huge offer from interested clubs. Moreover, Palace will only decide on the future of certain players when their new manager is appointed.

The highly-rated youngster is versatile and can play a number of positions across the backline. He’s racked up 39 appearances and scored once for Palace across all competitions this term.

His impressive form has attracted interest from Arsenal with the Daily Mail reporting earlier this month that the Gunners are lining-up an offer for Guehi this summer. Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad after missing out on the title and he wants a top class centre-back to compete with William Saliba and Gabriel next season.

Guehi is firmly on Arsenal’s radar, however, they will face stiff competition as the newspaper says Liverpool have now joined the race to sign the England defender.

Competition

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be busy revamping his squad this summer and while midfield is the main area of concern, the Liverpool boss is also reportedly keen on signing another centre-back to support the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Guehi has emerged as a target but Liverpool may struggle to afford the Palace star if they are forced to splash the majority of their budget on landing their midfield targets.

The Merseysiders and Arsenal will also face further competition for his signature as the report says Manchester United and Tottenham are also showing a keen interest in the 22-year-old.

Palace are under no pressure to sell on the cheap, and with so many top clubs in the race, the Daily Mail says it will take a bid of around £50m to persuade the Londoners to cash-in.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but it looks as though there is going to be a fierce battle to land Guehi if he decides to seek a new challenge this summer.

