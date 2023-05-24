Liverpool interested in signing Wolves’ Ruben Neves

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have a concrete interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are keen on reshaping their midfield following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign which could see Jurgen Klopp’s side miss out on Champions League football. They lie fifth with 66 points, three points off fourth-placed Manchester United – who need just a point from their remaining two games to secure a top-four finish.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a host of midfielders including Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Matheus Nunes, Nicolo Barella, and Orkun Kokcu.

Klopp will be without Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner for next season after the club confirmed they would depart Anfield when their contracts expire in June, therefore he needs to reinforce his midfield options in the summer.

Neves has emerged as a possible transfer target and while the online news portal claims Barcelona are favourites to sign the 26-year-old, Liverpool are waiting to make a move if the Portugal international fails to complete a switch to the Nou Camp.

Neves has been linked with a move to several clubs in previous transfer windows, however, he could finally leave this summer as he seeks a new challenge in his career.

Reinforcement

Neves wants to play in the Champions League and it is believed that he has made it clear to the club that he wants to leave at the end of the season despite his contract expiring in 2024.

Liverpool were first linked with a move for Neves in the January window but Wolves were not willing to sell him in the middle of the season as they were battling relegation.

According to Football Insider, Wolves want a cash-only transfer for their skipper, who is represented by the influential super agent Jorge Mendes. He shares the same agent as Liverpool trio Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Fabinho which could help Liverpool in convincing him to move to Anfield.

Neves is said to be highly rated by the Reds’ recruitment team for his outstanding passing range and would fit easily into Klopp’s style of play. He has been ever-present for Wolves this season, racking up 40 appearances and making seven goal contributions.

The midfielder is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt, however, Liverpool would have to make a huge offer to complete this deal in the summer and he would be an excellent signing for the club.

