Man Utd set to bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Manchester United are plotting a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Guardian.

United are in the market to sign a proven goal scorer for next season after depending on Kane’s international teammate Marcus Rashford for goals this campaign. Rashford has banged in 29 goals and provided 11 assists in 53 games for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old has been one of the consistent players for Erik ten Hag this season. United signed Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the season after his temporary spell at Besiktas was terminated in January.

Weghorst has struggled to find the back of the net since moving to Old Trafford, having scored only two goals and registered three assists in 29 games. The Netherlands striker is expected to return back to Turf Moor in the summer, hence United need to bolster their attacking options.

Several forwards have been linked with a move to Man Utd including Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos, Tammy Abraham, and Rasmus Højlund but Kane has emerged as a prime target.

The newspaper claims United will attempt to smooth negotiations with Tottenham by bidding as quickly as possible for Kane this summer.

Quality signing

Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world following his remarkable goalscoring exploits. The 29-year-old has scored 30 goals and provided five assists in 48 appearances for struggling Spurs this season.

The England striker, who is valued at £78m by Transfermarkt, beat a long-standing Jimmy Greaves record to become Tottenham’s all-time top scorer when he netted his 200th Premier League goal during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in February.

He currently has 211 goals and 50 assists in 319 appearances in the Premier League. His overall goal tally for Spurs stands at 278 in 434 appearances across all competitions.

According to The Guardian, Kane tops Man Utd’s shortlists for forwards this summer. It is believed that Daniel Levy does not want to let Kane leave the club and may be prepared to keep the prolific goal scorer, even though his contract current contract expires in 2024.

Kane could leave Spurs on a free transfer next year if he fails to sign a new deal with the club, having gone silent on his future. The Guardian further states that United are confident Kane could transform them into title contenders and they will look to make their move early and hope they will come up with enough money to convince Levy to sell.

Read more: Man Utd register interest in signing £52m international star