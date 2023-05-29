Liverpool finalise £60m deal for Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool are finalising a deal for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, as per journalist German Garcia Grova.

Brighton suffered a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday (28 May), but it has been a memorable season for them as they finished sixth in the table. After the match, Mac Allister was seen in tears as he waved to the fans to say goodbye.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentine World Cup winner, and Garcia Grova says they are now finalizing the terms to secure his signature.

It appears that Mac Allister will sign a five-year deal at Anfield that will keep him at the club until June 2028. Liverpool are expected to pay around £60m to sign the 24-year-old midfielder who has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign for both club and country.

“Alexis said goodbye to Brighton fans in tears,” wrote Garcia Grova on Twitter.

“Mac Allister together with his father Carlos and his representative finalize details of the transfer to Liverpool in an operation that ranges from € 70M with a contract until June 2028.”

🚨Alexis se despidió de #Brighton entre lágrimas. 📌Mac Allister junto a su padre Carlos y su representante ultiman detalles de la transferencia a #Liverpool en una operación que oscila los €70M con contrato hasta Junio 2028 pic.twitter.com/50dXwa1SVl — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) May 28, 2023

Top class signing

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi expects both Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to leave the club in the summer.

“I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I’m really sorry,” said De Zerbi after the game against Villa.

It is now only a matter of time before Liverpool to come to a full agreement with Brighton and sign MacAllister. The Reds are also interested in signing Caicedo, but they are expected to face stiff competition from him.

Liverpool won’t be playing Champions League football next season but Jurgen Klopp feels that won’t be a big issue in getting top players. This is going to be a massive summer for the Reds where they need reinforcement in several areas of the pitch.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been released by the club, and the Reds need proper replacements to fill the void.

MacAllister can perform multiple roles in midfield and he would be a stellar addition to Klopp’s side. As it stands, the Reds are edging closer to bringing him to Anfield.