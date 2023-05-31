Liverpool in battle with Man Utd over Manu Kone’s signature

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to the Borrusia-Park back in 2021 from Toulouse, the 22-year-old has burst onto the scene having impressed for the Foals over the last couple of seasons.

It seems the youngster’s eye-catching performances in the German top-flight haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention from several big European clubs with Man Utd and Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, It has widely been suggested that the Merseyside club have prioritised strengthening the engine room this summer.

They have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch being mentioned as primary targets. But, Kone is now emerging as a serious option.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Liverpool are considering making a move for Kone this summer as he is one of the names on Jurgen Klopp’s wish-list to bolster the engine room.

Battle

The journalist further claims that the midfielder has a very high chance of leaving Gladbach this summer so the Merseyside club can manage to secure the youngster’s signature if they opt to formalise their interest.

Romano wrote:

“Manu Koné, one of the midfielders into Liverpool list. He’s highly rated as Liverpool are already informed on conditions of the deal. Parties feel there’s a chance for Koné to leave this summer, he’s a name to consider for Liverpool plans.”

However, it has previously been reported that Man Utd have also been showing an interest in Kone and they could make a concrete approach to purchase him in the upcoming transfer window. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the Red Devils in getting any potential deal done for the Gladbach star.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are also looking to strengthen their midfield department this summer. They have already been linked with a host of options over the last few months with Kone being among them.

Gladbach have reportedly slapped a £26m price tag on Kone’s head so Man Utd or Liverpool would be able to purchase him for an affordable fee should they decide to formalise their interest.

Kone can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, dynamic, can link-up play from defence to attack, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can contribute defensively as well.

The 22-year-old is an extremely talented player and would certainly bolster Man Utd or Liverpool’s engine room if either club manage to secure his signature during the off-season.