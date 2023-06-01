Man Utd agree personal terms with Chelsea star Mason Mount

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of a possible summer move, as per The Telegraph.

It has widely been suggested that the Red Devils have decided to strengthen their squad this summer to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

The record Premier League champions have reportedly prioritised bolstering their front line this summer but adding reinforcements to the engine room is also on Ten Hag’s to-do list. United have been linked with numerous midfield options over the last few months with Mount now emerging as a serious target.

Liverpool and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the England international but it appears Man Utd are en route towards beating their rivals in this race.

According to the report by The Telegraph, Man Utd have agreed on personal terms with Mount so Ten Hag is confident that the midfielder will move to Old Trafford this summer.

Mount to Man Utd

However, the report claims that Man Utd haven’t finalised a deal in principle with Chelsea yet. But the report suggests that the Blues are open to cashing in on their academy graduate to balance their books having spent more than £600m in the last two transfer windows. So, it is increasingly likely that the 24-year-old will leave the West London club in the summer and join Man Utd.

The Telegraph also says that Ten Hag wants to deploy Mount in the number eight role. So, it seems the Man Utd boss is planning for a midfield three of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Mount next season.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are expected to demand a fee of around £55m to sell Mount. So, Man Utd can purchase the Englishman for an affordable price this summer.

The 24-year-old can be deployed in multiple positions in the middle of the park. He is technically sound, dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create chances for the attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

Mount is a Premier League proven midfielder and has already showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.