Man Utd line up summer swoop for Porto star Diogo Costa

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign FC Porto star Diogo Costa this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag wants to create competition for David de Gea by signing a new shot-stopper. So, despite closing in on a new deal with the Spaniard, the Red Devils have been eyeing a move for a new goalkeeping in the upcoming transfer window.

United have been linked with a few options over the last few months with David Raya, Mike Maignan and Gregor Kobel being among them. But Costa has been mentioned as a serious target for Ten Hag’s side.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd have been impressed by Costa after extensively scouting him this season. So, they are now planning to make a summer swoop for the 23-year-old and are ready to pay £64m[€75m] – which is his release clause – to acquire his service.

However, the report claims that purchasing Costa won’t be easy for Man Utd as Juventus and Barcelona have also been showing an interest in luring him away from the Estadio da Dragao.

Costa to Man Utd

But, given Juventus have failed to qualify for the Champions League next season and Barcelona have been struggling with their financial issues, it would be difficult for those team to purchase Costa this summer.

So, it appears Man Utd are in an advantageous position over their European rivals to sign the Porto star if they formalise their interest.

Despite enduring a disappointing World Cup last year, the 23-year-old has enjoyed a promising campaign with Porto this season. So, it is not a surprise to see that he has been attracting a lot of interest from several big European clubs in recent months.

Costa is good aerially, is an excellent shot-stopper, comfortable playing out from the back and also can play the sweeper-keeper role. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they manage to get a deal done for him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd opt to formalise their interest in signing Costa to bolster their goalkeeping position in the upcoming transfer window.