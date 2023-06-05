Man United ready to pay release clause for Kim Min-jae

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Manchester United are ready to pay the release clause in the contract of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer.

The South Korea international signed for Napoli from Fenerbahce as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly last summer. He was an unknown figure to many at the time, but has managed to enhance his reputation with outstanding performances throughout his maiden Serie A campaign.

As per Calciomercato, Man United are pushing to land his signature. They have held at least two meetings with his agents and have offered a net salary of £6 million a year which equates to £115,000 weekly. United are ready to pay his £52 million release clause when it becomes active from July 1 to 15.

Top-class

United currently have Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as the central defensive options in the first-team squad. Varane and Martinez have been the regular starters, but both players missed key parts of the recent campaign due to injuries.

There has been a drop in quality in their absence and United boss Erik ten Hag may want the address the concern this summer. Min-jae would be a top-class recruit for United and we won’t be surprised if the manager is prepared to guarantee him regular minutes ahead of Varane.

Varane has had short-term injury concerns during his illustrious playing career and he could drop down the selection order if Min-jae were to join the club. The South Korean is a strong ball-playing central defender, who likes to win regular duels. He also prefers to clear his lines.

United are leading the race to sign him, but they have no choice but to wait until next month to seal the deal. Napoli have no plans of listening to offers. Even if they change their stance, Min-jae won’t be able to join this month due to his mandatory military training in South Korea.