Man Utd turn attention to Bayern star Leon Goretzka

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have turned their attention to Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Man United are currently pursuing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, but it has been reported that they could look to sign another midfielder in the summer transfer window. As per Plettenberg, Goretzka is the latest midfielder on United’s radar and the club are aware that his position is uncertain due to Bayern’s interest in signing Declan Rice.

The journalist adds that no concrete talks or negotiations have been held with Bayern, but United could face a difficult task of persuading the German star as he is not looking for a move away.

Quality

United are focusing on adding more quality in the first-team squad and the midfield department could be a top area of focus. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro had good debut seasons with the club, but the former’s weaknesses were on display during the second half of the campaign.

Eriksen was a regular starter for United after his comeback from an ankle injury, but his performances were far from his best. The Dane was constantly outpaced in the centre of the park, and there was a similar theme in the FA Cup final before his early substitution after the interval.

Mount could provide better work rate and creativity for United next season. Goretzka is more defensive-minded, but he is no slouch in the final third. The German has the ability to make late runs into the box and has scored pivotal goals for Bayern. Last season, he registered 6 goals and 6 assists.

If United are planning to sign both, there could be several midfield exits to compensate for the huge transfer fees involved. The likes of Donny van de Beek, Fred and Scot McTominay could leave the club. Mount is valued at £70 million by Chelsea while Goretzka is priced at £56 million by Transfermarkt.