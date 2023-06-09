Liverpool have significantly raised offer to Gabri Veiga

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Liverpool have significantly increased their contract offer to Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga as they look to convince him to join them.

The Spaniard is one of the best young midfielders in La Liga. He registered 11 goals and 4 assists last season, and Celta president Carlos Mouriño has already admitted that he could leave during the summer.

It is now reported by Sport that the 21-year-old is ‘closer and closer’ to a Premier League move, and Liverpool are said to have the upper hand over Newcastle United in the race to sign the versatile midfielder.

The outlet claim that Liverpool have made a significant wage proposal to Veiga, but they still need to satisfy the demands of the Spanish club. Celta won’t sell him for less than his £34 million release clause.

Creativity

Liverpool have placed their emphasis on bolstering their midfield department this summer. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million. In the current transfer market, that could be considered as a huge bargain for the Merseyside giants.

Veiga is the next target on their radar. He could be another shrewd piece of signing. The Spaniard can play in both the central and attacking midfield positions similar to Mac Allister. He has shown good maturity at such a young age, having helped Celta stay clear of the relegation zone.

His mentality would suit manager Jurgen Klopp. Veiga is a hard-working midfielder, who has also impressed with his defensive contributions. In the recently-concluded league campaign, he won 1 tackle and 4 duels per appearance for his boyhood club, according to Sofascore’s statistics.

For £34 million, he would represent another superb piece of business for Liverpool. They seem to be moving quickly with personal terms such that they can have the upper hand over their European rivals in the race to sign the talented young midfielder.