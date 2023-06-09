Man Utd have plan to sign Harry Kane for free

Manchester United are coming off the back of a good season, finishing in the Champions League, winning the League Cup and reaching the final of the FA Cup, but Erik ten Hag does have a big problem that needs solving.

The Red Devils were third in the Premier League on points but joint-seventh for goals, so their attack desperately needs strengthening. Marcus Rashford was the only United player to hit double figures in the league (17), bagging twice as many as the second-highest scorer – Bruno Fernandes (8).

Kane’s contract situation has clubs circling

So Harry Kane is top of their transfer wishlist as he’s netted 280 goals in 435 games for Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are hesitant to let such an important player leave, but Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic says United have a plan to procure his signature – they’re going to wait for his deal to run down.

It’s believed Kane will leave Tottenham either this summer or when his contract expires next year, so United think they can save themselves a lot of money by being patient. Spurs value the 29-year-old at £100m, but they’ll be powerless to stop him leaving for nothing in 12 months.

Whether the Red Devils can afford to wait a year without a prolific striker remains to be seen though, as Anthony Martial managed only six league goals this season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored just once in the top-flight before leaving, and Wout Weghorst failed to register at all before his loan spell finished.

Kane would be an excellent addition to the squad, having scored 30 goals in the league this season, but United risk losing out to other suitors if they wait. Real Madrid have been linked with the England international as they’re on the hunt for Karim Benzema’s replacement.

Kane has scored 17 league goals or more in every season since 2014, so he’s a safe bet up front. Ten Hag would love a player of his ability on the books, but time will tell if United’s plan works.