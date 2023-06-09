Man Utd considering move for Amadou Onana

Manchester United aren’t short of defensive-midfielders and ball-winning players with Casemiro, Fred, Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer on the books, but McTominay has an uncertain future and Sabitzer isn’t turning his loan move permanent, so Erik ten Hag might have a void to fill.

Casemiro and Fred are both over the age of 30 too, so David Ornstein of The Athletic says United are considering a move for Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old isn’t top of their transfer wishlist but is a player they admire, having impressed at Everton despite the club almost being relegated.

Onana joined the Toffees from LOSC Lille last summer and has gone on to make 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal with two assists. The Belgian international has four years remaining on his deal at Goodison Park but may jump at the chance to join Man United or another European giant.

Everton will find it hard to hold onto their valuable assets after a second season spent fighting for survival. The Blues fended off relegation on the final day of the campaign, so the grass is greener on the other side. Onana would be an improvement on McTominay too, so it wouldn’t be terrible business.

The 21-year-old cost Everton £33m last year, but he might cost up to £60m if Football Insider are to be believed. United might be scared off by that valuation, however, as he’s still young and inexperienced compared to their existing midfield.

United finished third in the league on points but were sixth for average possession and seventh for pass completion, so they definitely need a player that doesn’t relinquish the ball cheaply. Onana averaged more tackles per game (2.2) in the league than all but Casemiro, and he managed more interceptions (1.1), than all but Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so he’s the real deal.

Ornstein is unsure whether United will make a move, however, as he’s not their first-choice option. But the 6ft 3inch midfield enforcer would be a solid signing if Man Utd decide to formalise their interest this summer.