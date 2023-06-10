Man United can now sign Federico Chiesa for £30 million

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United have the opportunity to land Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa on a cut-price transfer.

The 25-year-old is one of the best forwards in Italian football, but he had a difficult campaign with Juventus after working his way to full fitness following a lengthy knee ligament injury. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was reluctant to start him regularly until May, and Corriere dello Sport claim that he could leave Turin this summer.

According to the Italian outlet, Chiesa has decided to look around in the next transfer window and he is waiting for the right offer. A move abroad could be on the cards, and it is mentioned that Man United are one of the clubs who consider him as a highly esteemed player. An offer of £26-30 million with bonuses could convince Juventus to sell him.

Quality

Chiesa has been touted to move to the Premier League for a few seasons, and it could become a reality this summer after Juventus’ failure to qualify for the Champions League. They finished 7th in the Serie A table after being docked 10 points for false accounting by FIGC’s Federal Court of Appeal.

Juventus were previously successful in suspending a 15-point deduction with an appeal, but it is unlikely that they will succeed again. With no Champions League football, the Turin club may have to cash in on players to recover losses, and Chiesa could be one of the players heading for the exit door.

United are known to hold a long-term interest in the versatile star, who can play anywhere in attack. His quick feet and impressive dribbling skills make him a tough proposition for defenders. He could be a quality signing for United, who may want to add more creativity in the squad this summer.

Chiesa did not have the best of seasons with Juventus after returning from a long-term injury setback, but managed a goal or an assist in every 140 minutes or so. He can be a leading performer when he is injury-free, and United should take the risk of signing him for the relatively low price tag.